WWE SmackDown women’s champion Bianca Belair recently spoke with ITNWWE to hype up SummerSlam later this month, and discuss a number of different topics

Knew that pro-wrestling was her calling after the Mae Young Classic:

“And that was the first moment when I really felt like I am good at this. I had a moment backstage with Triple H. He pulled me aside and we had a conversation. I was just so emotional because I realized that this is what I’ve been looking for my whole life. And it took to be 26, 27 years old to find it. And it felt like a perfect fit and I was overwhelmed with emotion. So, Mae Young Classic is something I hold dear to my heart. I was in it for the first year. May be I could be in it again in future. I don’t know we’ll see.”

On winning the Royal Rumble and headlining WrestleMania where she won the title:

“This year has been amazing. And it’s not over yet. I keep saying that it’s not over yet. I want to see how good and how great it can be. And after this year is over, I wanna have another good year the next year. But it has been a great jump start. It has been amazing. Winning the Royal Rumble – to be in the ring with 29 women across all three brands, RAW, SmackDown, NXT and legends. And then come at WrestleMania where we had the fans again, which was amazing. Being able to main event with Sasha Banks, make history and walk out of there as the SmackDown Women’s Champion. It’s like being a kid and waking up as Christmas day every day, or having your birthday party every day. But I know that SummerSlam is coming up and Sasha is trying to end this streak for me. I am trying to hold onto this as long as possible and she is coming after what she feels I took from her. It is going to be a party for the fans at Summerslam. But for me, it is going to be a competition.”

Explains how NXT prepared her for the pressure of WrestleMania:

“In NXT, I ran for the title a couple of times against Shayna Baszler. She was my first TakeOver match, king of breaking into NXT. So, I was super nervous at the time. I embraced this nervousness. I went after the title so many times in NXT. And it was hard mentally. Now that I have this SmackDown women’s title, it all makes sense now. It really was just preparing me and shaping me and building me mentally. So that really just prepared me to be the Smackdown Women’s champion and all the women I face before this and Shayna Baszler and everything they put me through and how tough it was, because it prepared me for main eventing with Sasha banks and be able to walk out as Smackdown Women’s Champion. I am not just physically tough and strong, I am mentally tough and strong as well. So that’s helping me for being the Smackdown Women’s champion.”