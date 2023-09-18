For the last several years, Bianca Belair has been a top star in WWE, having found success in NXT and on the main roster.

She held the Raw Women’s Championship for a long time, starting from WrestleMania 38 in April 2022 when she beat Becky Lynch until she lost it to Asuka earlier this year.

Bianca recently spoke with The Metro about her absence from WWE since SummerSlam.