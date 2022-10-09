Last night’s Extreme Rules premium live event saw Bianca Belair defeat Bayley in a ladder match to retain the Raw women’s championship. Afterwards the EST took to Twitter and wrote, ““Power is not controlling other people. Power is controlling yourself. Trying to control other people is the first sign that you are entirely out of control. Controlling others is what weak people think power looks like. #ANDSTILL.”

“Power is not controlling other people. Power is controlling yourself. Trying to control other people is the first sign that you are entirely out of control. Controlling others is what weak people think power looks like”#ANDSTILL#ExtremeRules#ESTofWWE pic.twitter.com/i83iAUNJVp — Bianca Belair (@BiancaBelairWWE) October 9, 2022

NFL superstar DK Metcalf paid homage to the great late Eddie Guerrero during today’s Seattle Seahawks vs. New Orleans Saints game. Metcalf scored a touchdown, then did the classic Guerrero shimmy. Check it out below.