WWE did an angle on the WrestleMania 38 go-home edition of RAW where Bianca Belair cut some hair from the head of RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch, fueling speculation on a potential new look for the champ.

The hair trim came after Belair and Lynch brawled in the ring. Lynch used a steel chair on her challenger, then pulled out the pair of scissors and tried to cut Belair’s braid off. This backfired as Belair hit two KODs on the champ, then took the scissors and gave Lynch a cut.

The segment ended with Lynch seething in the ring on her knees as fans chanted “you deserve it!” at her. Lynch was later interviewed backstage but she simply called Belair a “bitch!” and kept walking.

As seen below, Belair was interviewed on RAW Talk after the show. She kept Lynch’s hair as a trophy, and said never in a million years did she think Lynch would try to cut her braid off. Belair continued and said if Lynch still hasn’t learned, there’s nothing she can do to stop Belair from taking her title at WrestleMania 38 on Saturday.

Besides the brief backstage segment on RAW, Lynch has not commented on the cut as of this writing, but we will keep you updated.

Stay tuned for more.

