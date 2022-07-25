WWE superstar and current Raw women’s champion Becky Lynch recently spoke with the New York Post to hype up this weekend’s SummerSlam premium live event, where the EST will defend her gold once again against the woman who defeated her in 26 seconds at last year’s SummerSlam, Becky Lynch. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Closing out her feud with Becky Lynch where it began, at SummerSlam:

I’m going to write the final chapter in my comeback story for SummerSlam. Losing my title to Becky in 26 seconds last year at SummerSlam was one of the lowest moments of my career and having to fight all the way to the top and take the title from her at WrestleMania 38. To be able to go to SummerSlam this year, I feel like I can redeem my reputation and not have my memories from SummerSlam be one that’s a low memory but end on a high note. I just want to write that final chapter and end it as a fairytale in my story.

Calls Lynch an exceptional storyteller with her in-ring performances: