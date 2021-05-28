WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Bianca Belair recently spoke with Booker T on his Hall of Fame podcast.

During it, she asked if she realized how unique it is to become WWE Women’s champion within 5 years:

“Yes, especially when we got to WrestleMania, and the night before when I found out we were the main event, that to me blew my mind. Even walking into WrestleMania that morning and just looking around, I couldn’t believe this is my life because I never would have imagined how quickly my life turned around in 5 years inside the ring and outside the ring.

Inside the ring, I’m main-eventing WrestleMania across from Sasha Banks. Outside the ring, I found my husband when I got to WWE, so my life has completely changed so quickly. I feel like I really realized it, and I understood that in that moment, it could have been anyone, and the fact that Sasha Banks and I were making history, the first two black women to main-event WrestleMania and we have a title match. I knew it could have been anyone before me, so I wanted to take that responsibility seriously.”