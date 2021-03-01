WWE star and this year’s Royal Rumble winner Bianca Belair recently spoke with SportsNet about all things pro-wrestling, including how she likes to design her own ring-gear and what it means for her to be performing on the grandest stage of them all, WrestleMania. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Says she’s been making clothes ever since she was a little girl:

“I’ve been making clothes since I was a little girl. My mom had a little tin cookie jar and hers had needles and thread and I just used to go in there and sew pillowcases together. I was just sewing and I have just always been into fashion, designing clothes and CrossFit. I was making tutus and big ol’ bows, and I was making all of my clothes. That’s what actually got me discovered by Mark Henry, who is a Hall Of Famer in WWE now. He was the one that contacted me and was like, ‘Have you ever thought of being a WWE Superstar? I can get you a tryout but you have to get yourself hired.’”

On prepping to make her WrestleMania ring gear:

“So once I got in WWE, making my own outfit and clothes is what got me here. I had this extra pressure on me and I have conditioned fans to think every time I come out I am going to have different gear on. I have done it to myself. And I have WrestleMania coming up and now I’m just like, ‘Oh my God!’ I have to make a gear which lives up Wrestlemania.”

What it means for her to perform at WrestleMania:

“I get to go there. I could possibly be walking out as champion, and I have no idea what it’s going to feel like to be in that moment, but I can’t wait to be in that moment and live in that moment. That’s going to be something that I’m going to carry with me for the rest of my life.”

