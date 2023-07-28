Bianca Belair did a recent interview with Denise Salcedo to discuss a wide range of topics.

During the interview, the former Raw and SmackDown Women’s Champion reflected on working with Bayley. She shared her belief that they’re matches don’t get remembered as much as they should.

“There’s so many because, like you said, I’m very happy with the reputation I’ve built. If you see Bianca Belair in a match, you know it’s going to be a good match with some feats of strength and athleticism,” she said. “Of course, me main eventing WrestleMania — anybody who is in WWE, their goal is to always main event WrestleMania, and I was able to do that. Also, the work that I’ve done with Becky Lynch, our WrestleMania 38 match, I think was an amazing match. Some matches that I feel like that aren’t talked about enough are the matches that I’ve done with Bayley. Our Hell in a Cell match in front of no audience, if you go back and you watch that match, the creativity, what we did in that match, it was really an amazing match.”