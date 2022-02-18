WWE superstar Bianca Belair recently appeared on My Love Letter To Wrestling to discuss this weekend’s Elimination Chamber pay-per-view, and how the EST hopes to redefine her legacy after losing the SmackDown women’s title in 26 seconds to Becky Lynch at last year’s SummerSlam. Highlights from the interview are below.

Says she wants to show the WWE Universe show she is without a title:

I say I want to show who I am. Without the title, I feel like I’ve done that. But now it’s time for me to get the title back. That doesn’t mean I don’t want the title, I definitely do and that’s definitely the goal. At the end of the day, I’m checking my perspective and trying to stay positive after SummerSlam. But I, at the end of the day, still have that feeling of I want to come full circle, and I want to get my redemption and rewrite the history of the 26 seconds.

Says she doesn’t want her legacy to be identified by her 26 second loss to Becky Lynch:

So that’s definitely my goal, going into Elimination Chamber and trying to win and hopefully, bring things back full circle and go back to WrestleMania, I feel like I had a great year, and I just don’t want my legacy to be trumped by the 26 seconds, I want to overcome that and just, too, be an inspiration for other people. I feel like people give up on their dreams so easily, you know, and you just got to keep going. You can’t let up.

