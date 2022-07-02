WWE superstar and current Raw women’s champion Bianca Belair recently spoke with Denise Salcedo about this evening’s Money In The Bank premium live event, where the EST defends her title against Carmella. Highlights from the interview are below.

Says she is prepared to walk out of MITB as a champion still:

“Well I always say that I stay ready so I don’t have to get ready. You know, WWE opportunities come out of nowhere, things change out of nowhere. I’m now facing Carmella instead of Rhea Ripley, so I always that I prepare and train, not when the opportunity presents itself, I train and prepare all year long so that when the opportunity comes, I’m ready. So no matter who I’m facing, I’m not underestimating anybody, I’m going out there, I’m going to show that I’m the EST of WWE, and walk out of Money in the Bank as RAW Women’s Champion.”

Says she is still preparing for Rhea Ripley:

“You know, I think it’s already out there in the universe, everybody’s already excited about it. When I was watching the match and I saw Rhea Ripley won, I would be facing Rhea Ripley next, I was excited for it. With the history that we have, from NXT to the Royal Rumbles, to WrestleMania 37, when she was RAW Women’s Champion and I was SmackDown Women’s Champion, so you know, she’s held this title before. So I’m excited for it. I think that Rhea Ripley and I are both at the forefront of a new generation of women’s wrestling, of women in WWE, and we’re just kind of doing it big on both sides right now, so any time I can get in the ring with Rhea Ripley, I’m excited for it, I’m happy for it. I know she’s had a little bit of change of…whatever she’s going through right now with Judgment Day, but listen, I’m the EST of WWE, so we’re going to throw it down in the ring when that time comes.”

