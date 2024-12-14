The WWE Women’s Tag-Team Championships will be on-the-line next Friday night.

During the December 13 episode of WWE SmackDown at the XL Center in Hartford, Connecticut, Bianca Belair approached SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis backstage as he was talking with Drew McIntyre just moments after the WWE Raw Superstar attacked the returning Jimmy Uso in the ring.

Aldis informed Belair that her partner and one-half of the reigning WWE Women’s Tag-Team Champions, Jade Cargill, is still injured and not medically cleared to return to the ring. As a result, he tells Belair he sees no way around stripping Belair of the titles.

Belair pleads with Aldis not to, before Naomi, who was with Belair, spoke up and offered to step up and fill-in for Cargill and defend the titles with Belair. Aldis said he had to “run it up the flag pole,” but then told Belair and Naomi that if this were agreeable, they would have to defend the titles as soon as next Friday night.

As noted, WWE will be taping the December 20 episode of SmackDown after tonight’s live episode at the XL Center in Hartford, CT. For those interested, you can check out the Complete WWE SmackDown Spoiler Listing For Dec. 20 Show Being Taped Tonight In Hartford, CT.