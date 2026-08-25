Bianca Belair is continuing to deal with issues involving both of her hands following her recent pregnancy.

The WWE Superstar revealed via her Instagram Stories that she is currently experiencing carpal tunnel syndrome in both hands, something that can occur during pregnancy. Belair and her husband, fellow WWE star Montez Ford, welcomed their son, Romeo Leonardo Allen Crawford, earlier this month.

In addition to the carpal tunnel issues, Belair revealed that she still has no feeling in the finger that required surgery earlier this year. The injury originally occurred during her Triple Threat Match against Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY at WrestleMania 41 in April 2025.

“No one ever talks about this stuff… currently carpal tunnel in both hands,” Belair wrote. “Fingers completely numb, no feeling in surgery finger whatsoever, no grip strength, and now also Mom thumb…wtf lol”

Belair underwent surgery on the injured finger this past February, meaning the issue has continued to linger more than a year after the initial injury.

“The EST of WWE” announced her pregnancy during WrestleMania 42 earlier this year. Paul “Triple H” Levesque later revealed that the on-screen announcement was his idea as a way to include Belair on the show despite her being unable to compete.

Belair’s time away from the ring due to her pregnancy has naturally given the injured finger additional time to recover. However, based on her latest update, she is still dealing with significant hand issues.

There is currently no timetable for Belair’s return to WWE competition following the birth of her son.