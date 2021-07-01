WWE SmackDown women’s champion Bianca Belair recently spoke to Metro UK about a wide range of topics, including who she thinks she may face as her SummerSlam opponent, and how she hopes to continue having fresh matchups on the main roster. Highlights from the interview are below.

Said she’s not sure what to expect for her SummerSlam opponent:

“I don’t know, it seems like me and Bayley have this on-going feud that’s like, when is she gonna leave me alone? [laughs] What is it gonna take? Maybe Bayley’s still gonna sneak her way in there at SummerSlam. Let’s see what happens with Money In The Bank. I don’t know, maybe Bayley’s gonna sneak up in there, maybe we’re gonna have some surprise returns. At this point I have no idea what’s gonna happen. I’m just prepared for surprise returns, and maybe Bayley still being in the picture – somehow!”

Talks joining the Raw brand during the pandemic:

“As soon as I got called to Raw, the whole entire world shut down. My first time even being out of the country was when I was NXT and that was when we came to the UK – the first stamp on my passport! So it’s cool to be coming back after everything opens back up and sharing that I’m SmackDown Women’s Champion with the fans.”

How she hopes to continue having matches she’s never had before:

“I want to continue to have matches that I’ve never had before, stipulations that I’ve never had before, being put in situations I’ve never had and proving myself over and over. I’m loving this whole – it’s like I’m closing my eyes and pulling something out of a box to see what’s next and see if I can rise to the occasion. It’s a really fun challenge for me.”