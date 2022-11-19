WWE superstar and current Raw women’s champion Bianca Belair recently spoke with Comicbook.com about the potential of playing a key role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

The EST was asked about potentially jumping into the acting world when the conversation of playing someone in the MCU was brought up. The champ named Storm, one of the major characters from X-Men, as a role should we love to take on.

Oh 100%. I would love to crossover into the movie scene and play Storm and just play such a strong and amazing character. I hope Hollywood is ready for a strong, powerful, muscular woman to come on the scene and if they are, that’s me. I’m ready, I’m just waiting on a phone call.

The part of Storm was previously played by Academy Award Winner Halle Berry.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)