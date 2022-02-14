Bianca Belair recently partnered with Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty brand for an Instagram commercial, and now the RAW Superstar wants to bring the singer to WWE.

Rihanna is currently pregnant with her first child, but Belair recently spoke with MetroUK’s Alistair McGeorge and said she’d like to team up with Rihanna in a WWE ring.

“When she’s ready to come back, I would love that! Come tag team with me, we can be tag team champions! I think we would break the internet with that one!,” Belair said.

Belair commented on her recent partnership with Fenty Beauty, which you can see below, and said Rihanna’s brand and WWE is a perfect collaboration.

“I’m a huge fan of Rihanna, I love Fenty Beauty and I’ve always thought that being a WWE superstar, makeup is such a huge part of what we do, of our characters and our personas and our presence,” Belair said. Listen, we go in the ring, we have a face full of makeup but we’re in there fighting! I’m in the Royal Rumble for 56 minutes and at the end of it, lipstick still in in tact – you know, sometimes my lashes fall off! But it’s a perfect collaboration.”

Belair met Megan Thee Stallion last year at Lollapalooza and WWE wanted to bring the rapper to SummerSlam for an angle between the two. WWE was reportedly close to signing the rapper for a SummerSlam appearance, but the deal fell through.

Stay tuned for more from Belair. You can see her Instagram ad with Fenty below:

