WWE RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair has signed with one of the biggest talent agencies in the world.

Belair recently signed with WME for representation in all areas, according to Variety. The powerhouse Hollywood agency will work to build Belair’s business across acting, marketing, podcasting, and more.

Belair responded to Variety’s report and wrote, “EST TO @WME!!! [folded hands emoji]”

Veteran WWE Superstar John Cena signed with WME for representation in all areas back in May of this year. WWE Hall of Famers The Bella Twins were also represented by WME at different times in recent years.

Belair is set to team with Alexa Bliss and Asuka to face Bayley, IYO SKY an Dakota Kai at WWE Clash at The Castle in Cardiff, Wales on September 3. Her last televised title defense came at WWE SummerSlam on July 30, when she retained over Becky Lynch.

