WWE Raw women’s champion Bianca Belair recently spoke with Wrestling Inc. about all things pro-wrestling, which included the EST discussing her love of the WWE Universe, but how she also wants them to respect the boundaries of superstars. Check out what the champ had to say on the subject in the highlights below.

Says she loves her fans but there does need to be boundaries:

“I mean, I love my fans. I love all the love and all the support that they give me … But when we are outside of the WWE wrestling space, or at night time especially, I know it might seem like it’s fun, all in the name of fun, but there’s boundaries.”

Says she just wants her and her fans to be safe:

“And I want you guys to be safe, and I want to be safe at the same time too. So sometimes I am traveling alone, sometimes I am with my husband, sometimes I am with my kids. We just have to have boundaries to keep everyone safe.”