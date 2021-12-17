WWE superstar and former SmackDown women’s champion Bianca Belair recently spoke with the Milwaukee Record about her current theme music, and how the EST would love to use the track “K.O.D.” from top hip-hop sensation J-Cole. Highlights from the interview are below.

How she loves her current theme:

I really love my theme music. I think it fits me. I think that whenever my theme music plays, you can’t help but bounce around and move around, and I think it’s really just contagious. You know, with the crowd and the crowd feels it. You see the crowd bopping around and their hands bouncing around. So, I don’t think I would change my theme music ever.

Says she wouldn’t mind using J-Cole’s K.O.D. track as a theme since it’s the same name as her finishing maneuver:

I’m a big fan of Meg’s music. I’m a big fan of J. Cole’s music. He even has a song called “K.O.D.” that’s the same name as my finisher: KOD, the Kiss of Death, so I think that might tie in very well in the future, but I really do love my theme music.

Says she takes a lot of pride in making her own gear: