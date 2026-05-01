Bianca Belair is opening up about her time away from WWE, revealing both a significant injury setback and a major life decision that has changed her priorities.

“The EST of WWE” made her first television appearance since the summer of 2025 at WrestleMania 42, marking her return to the spotlight after a lengthy hiatus. Belair has not competed in a match since WrestleMania 41, where she suffered a broken finger and knuckle during a WWE Women’s World Championship bout.

While fans were already aware she had been sidelined, Belair has now shared more insight into just how serious the injury turned out to be, and why it ultimately led to a major shift in her personal life.

In a vlog released following WrestleMania 42, Belair also confirmed that she and her husband, Montez Ford, are expecting a child, explaining that the decision came during her extended recovery period.

The injury, however, proved to be more complicated than initially expected.

“So as everybody knows, at WrestleMania, I broke my finger,” she stated. “I broke my knuckle and I have joint damage, and I lost a portion of my joint which can’t be fixed. I originally thought it was gonna be a pretty straightforward recovery. They said 8 to 12 weeks, but it just started not really healing correctly. It still won’t bend to this day… and I can’t get in the ring. It kind of just got to the point where I hit four months and I have always wanted to have a baby.”

A tough break, literally, and one that changed everything.

With her in-ring return timeline uncertain, Belair said the situation pushed her to reevaluate her goals outside of wrestling.

She continued, “I’m not getting any younger and honestly, this is what I want to do and I feel like for so long I was kind of putting what I wanted to do and myself on the back burner. Me and my husband, we had a talk and I kind of just told him, ‘I’m ready just to do something for me, and I’ve sacrificed enough and I’m ready to have a baby.’”

For now, Belair remains out of action, with no confirmed timetable for a return to the ring as she focuses on recovery and the next chapter of her life.