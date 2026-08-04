Congratulations are in order for a WWE couple.

Bianca Belair and Montez Ford of The Street Profits surfaced via social media on Tuesday afternoon to officially announce the birth of their newborn son.

“The EST of WWE” took to her official Instagram page to share a pair of photos of the new bundle of joy along with a brief caption revealing his name to the pro wrestling world and her social media followers.

“Welcome to the world,” Belair’s Instagram post began (see below). “ROMEO LEONARDO ALLEN CRAWFORD.”

Bianca Belair has been on the sidelines for some time dealing with a bad finger injury, and appeared at WrestleMania earlier this year with John Cena to officially announce her pregnancy.

WrestlingHeadlines.com congratulates Bianca Belair and Montez Ford on the exciting news.