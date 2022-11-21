Bianca Belair made an appearance on Sam Roberts’ NotsamWrestling podcast and during it, she addressed Rhea Ripley saying on social media she should be facing her at WrestleMania:

“I feel the same way,” Belair said. “Anytime Rhea Ripley and I get in the ring, we always make magic. I feel like we did some amazing things in NXT together. Then we came up on SmackDown and we’ve been on both sides of some amazing things, on opposite sides of this mountain top trying to reach the top. That would be amazing. I’ve always considered Rhea Ripley and I a WrestleMania match, a feud that can go down in history as one of the best feuds that the women have had. I would love to have a WrestleMania match with Rhea.”

Although it would be a dream match for her to wrestle Ripley, she also has another big name that she would also like to step in the ring with and that’s Charlotte Flair.

“That’s a dream match of mine to have at WrestleMania, but I will say that I still have my goal of taking down all four Horsewomen. So, I still have Charlotte Flair that I need to take down. Whether it’s Charlotte or Rhea, I have so many WrestleMania matches that I still want to have, but Rhea Ripley is definitely at the top of the list. She’s showing out right now on RAW, so when we crossed paths last week, I was like, I knew this was coming. We’ll see what happens.”

