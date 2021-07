During an interview with The Detroit News, Bianca Belair spoke on her sewing talent. Here’s what she had to say:

It’s a way for me to express myself. I’m like the seamstress in the locker room. If a girl is struggling last minute, I’ll help them out and stitch some things up. I always have a needle and thread in my suitcase whenever somebody’s in need for it.

You can check it out HERE.

Credit: Detroit News.