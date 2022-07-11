WWE Raw women’s champion Bianca Belair recently spoke with Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp about a wide range of pro-wrestling topics, which included the EST discussing how she was able to connect with fans during the empty arena era from COVID. Highlights from the interview are below.

Says she’s been super adaptable towards whoever she is facing:

“I think I’ve just been super adaptable with being prepared for whoever my opponent is. I always pride myself on being ready and available and being there for when I need to be there just to show up and show out. Whatever I’m supposed to do that day, be great at my job.

How she connected with fans during the empty arena era from COVID:

“When I was first introduced to the main roster crowd was on RAW/SmackDown during the pandemic with no fans. So I’ve had to figure out how to touch people and relate to people and get people to feel. I feel like I’ve been able to adapt a lot. I feel like I have the physical abilities to show that I’m the E-S-T of the WWE, but to be able to adapt with making people feel something I think is something I’ve grown a lot from the most.”