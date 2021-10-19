During her interview with National News, Bianca Belair spoke on customizing her wrestling gear for Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia. Here’s what she had to say:

I already wear long pants as it is, though we’ll definitely be having long sleeves and just making sure that we’re within the bounds of everything, but I’m definitely going to still show up and look like the EST that I am. We’ll definitely customize our gear, but I’m excited for it. It’s not something that’s an inconvenience, plus I get a new look.

Credit: National News.