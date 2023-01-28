Bianca Belair is ready to face Alexa Bliss at the WWE Royal Rumble but is staying on her toes in case something weird happens.

The Raw Women’s Champion spoke about this topic during a chat with Wrestling Inc. at media day for the Rumble, where she revealed that she plans on unleashing some frustration she had on Bliss after their multiple encounters on television. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

On her upcoming title defense against Alexa Bliss at Royal Rumble

It’s been very different. Usually, I’m just able to focus on the competitor. But now, it’s like I’m seeing the person, and trying to figure out what’s going on with this person… I feel like I’m still going up against 29 other people, with whoever Alexa Bliss brings.

Says she plans to unleash a lot of anger towards Bliss: