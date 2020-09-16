Bianca Belair recently spoke with Stephanie Chase of DigitalSpy and said it’s an added bonus to get to work with her husband, RAW Tag Team Champion Montez Ford, on the WWE RAW brand.

“I’m super happy to be back on the same brand with him because I’m married to him but I always say I’m blessed to be married to someone I actually like,” she said. “It’s really cool to just be able to do what you love alongside the person that you love.”

Belair was put with The Street Profits when she first came to RAW after WrestleMania 36, but WWE seems to have backed off the storyline in recent months, besides the poisoning storyline in August. Belair said she has no problem with their marriage being a part of the storylines, as long as she’s also able to show what she can do on her own.

“I love being a wife, I just don’t want to be only seen as his wife,” Belair said. “I feel like I have a very strong character, I’m super talented and the possibilities are endless for Bianca Belair.

“She’s somebody who can stand on her own and have a very successful, long career but at the same time I have no problem being paired with my husband in any shape or form because it’s a part of who I am. As long as that’s not the only element that gets shown.”

