During her interview with The Detroit News, Bianca Belair spoke on being able to have the fans back. Here’s what she had to say:

Having our fans back is everything. We always say our job is to put smiles on fans faces, but the fans put a smile on my face. If you see me walk out now in front of the crowd, I’m smiling, and I feel like I’m in my element. It just makes me so happy to be able to hold the title up in front of our fans and to be able to celebrate with them.

Credit: The Detroit News.