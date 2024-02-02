Bianca Belair comments on her interaction with Jade Cargill in the WWE Royal Rumble match.

The EST spoke about the former undefeated AEW TBS Champion during a recent interview with Brad Gilmore, where she stated how excited she was that Cargill is now team WWE, adding that the WWE Universe is incredibly excited to see them clash at some point based on the quick face-to-face in the Rumble.

I was very excited about the Royal Rumble. Very excited about her coming in and actually debuting, and for the world to see what she can do. But I was even more excited about us being able to stand in that ring. We stood there, and we didn’t say anything, we didn’t do anything, and the crowd erupted. I think that just shows the potential that this has, whether it’s us tagging together, whether it’s us going up against each other in a singles match. People just want to see us in the ring together, imagining it just automatically happens. So I think that we’re gonna go in there, and we’re gonna throw it down, regardless if we’re working together, regardless if we’re going up against each other. But the possibilities are endless. That’s what’s amazing about WWE. I’m just so happy that Jade is here. I think she’s gonna do amazing things. She has the look, she has the charisma, she has that it factor. All she needed was to be on the grandest stage of them all, which is WWE. So I’m just excited that I get to make some magic with her.

Cargill was asked about the moment in a separate interview, and shared the sentiment that the two could make magic together. You can read what she had to say about the confrontation here.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)