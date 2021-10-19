During her interview with National News, Bianca Belair reflected on the amazing ride that 2021 has been for her career. Here’s what she had to say:

My whole journey in 2021 has been opportunities presenting themselves to me by the occasion. So I believe that’s kind of my reputation. I want to always have the reputation of showing up and being that common denominator any time you have a big moment that’s being talked about. My name is in that conversation; I’m the common denominator.

You can read more HERE.

Credit: National News.