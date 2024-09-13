Bianca Belair likes the idea of introducing another title to the women’s division in WWE.

During a recent appearance on the Battleground podcast, “The EST of WWE” spoke about the possibility of a secondary title like the Intercontinental or United States Championship, being added to the women’s divisions in WWE.

“I’ve been hearing rumblings, just online and stuff,” Belair said. “It would be great. We’re at a point in time where our roster is so stacked. Before, you had a few that were at the very top and out there every single show and having all the matches. You looked at WrestleMania a couple of months before, and you know, ‘This person is going to be at Mania, this person is going to be at Mania, this person is going to be at Mania.'”

Belair continued, “I feel our roster is at a time now where you don’t know who is going to be at Mania and everybody is trying to fight for a spot on the card. Somebody you might expect to be on Mania might be left off this year. Our roster is just so stacked. I feel another title would highlight the true talent of our division. There are so many women that could get that opportunity and really highlight their talent. There are so many women in NXT that are eventually going to get called up. It would be cool to have another title and it gives more opportunities for more women on the card.”

(H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.)