Bianca Belair says she’s going to WrestleMania 37 to create WWE history and to become a champion.

As noted, Belair announced during Friday’s SmackDown on FOX that she will be challenging SmackDown Women’s Champion Sasha Banks on The Grandest Stage of Them All. WWE has just released post-show video of Belair reacting to her big announcement.

“I just made my decision out there in the ring in front of the whole WWE Universe on Friday Night SmackDown. It just makes it even more real,” Belair told the camera. “I was actually out there shaking because I was so… I wasn’t nervous, I was excited to make this decision because now it’s out there, now it’s final, and I can start wrapping my mind around it, getting my emotions in check, and just getting ready.”

Belair continued and talked about making history with Banks at WrestleMania 37.

“I say stay ready so you don’t have to get ready but it’s WrestleMania, you have to prepare for WrestleMania no matter what,” she said. “But now I can start getting ready and I can start wrapping my mind around the fact that I will be at WrestleMania on The Grandest Stage of Them All with Sasha Banks. Two Afro-females, black Afro-females… what it represents is, really sending a powerful message to the world. She motivates me, I see everything she’s doing and I’m happy for her, but I wanna do it, too.

“I’m going to WrestleMania to create history, but I’m also going there to become a champion. That’s what I’m going to do. I’m going to show everybody that I am the strongest, and the fastest, the roughest, the toughest, the quickest, the greatest, that I’m the B-E-S-T, since Sasha wants to call herself the best. When it’s all said and done, and I’m standing there raising the title over my head, the proof will be that I am exactly what I say I am, that I’m the EST of WWE.”

WrestleMania 37 will take place on Saturday, April 10 and Sunday, April 11 from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, FL. Stay tuned for more.

Below is the full video with Belair:

