During her interview with The Detroit Press, Bianca Belair spoke on being on stage when Wrestlemania 37 began. Here’s what she had to say:

We were standing up there on the stage and the crowd was just going crazy, and I feel like in that moment every single Superstar on that stage had chill bumps. I have chill bumps just thinking about it. It’s been a very tough year, but our fans have stuck with us. And now I just want to celebrate with them, because they deserve it.

