During her interview with Fox Sports, Bianca Belair revealed that she didn’t know that her emotional backstage reaction to winning The Royal Rumble was being filmed. Here’s what she had to say:

Yeah, I definitely did not know that they were still recording because I heard, “We’re all clear.” But, I guess I should expect that there should always be cameras around. But, yeah, I didn’t know they were still recording and I couldn’t find my words and I just didn’t know what to do. I’m like, ‘Am I suppose to go eat dinner right now? What do I do? I’m the Women’s Royal Rumble winner.’ I just didn’t know what to do, so I just felt like screaming. I just needed to do something to get it out and they’re like, ‘Yeah go for it,’ cause they probably knew the camera was recording. I had a little break down and they caught it on camera, of course. But, those were the raw emotions in those moments where you really get to see how much it means to me, when it just sinks in and what it really just means. It means just so much and I’m so happy.

You can check out the interview HERE.

Credit: Fox Sports.