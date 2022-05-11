WWE Raw women’s champion Bianca Belair recently spoke with Ring The Belle about whether or not her WrestleMania 38 matchup against Becky Lynch should have headlined, stating that she thought the bout was big enough to receive that honor. She also touches on her friendship with Naomi and Sasha Banks. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

On not headlining either night of this year’s Mania 38 with Becky Lynch:

Well, for me, we [Belair & Becky Lynch] are the only two women that have won the main event of WrestleMania so automatically, you know, for us, that was a huge match. But what I’ll say is every match on the card was deserving to be on WrestleMania. But I’ll say it was hard to follow that and so when you put on a match where it’s hard for anybody to follow, that means nobody is supposed to follow it.

On her friendship with Sasha Banks and Naomi:

I love Sasha [Banks]. Everybody knows I love Sasha and I love Naomi but just for all three of us to walk out with the titles [at WrestleMania 38] and you know, be able to celebrate together, I’m for any time history can be made, especially for women so them being the first Black women’s tag team to win a title, for me to be there and be able to celebrate with them with my title as well, that’s what it’s all about.

