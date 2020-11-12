During her appearance on The Bump, Bianca Belair named Liv Morgan and Bayley as wrestlers she’d like to see join Smackdown’s Survivor Series team. Here’s what she had to say:

I would love to see Liv Morgan because her and Ruby are already a tag team, so to have her on the team, I feel like that would just add to the cohesiveness of the team. I’d [also] have to say, Bayley. She is such a strong competitor and would bring so much to the table.

You can listen HERE.

Credit: The Bump. H/T WrestlingInc.