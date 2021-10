During her interview with National News, Bianca Belair spoke on Natalya giving her advice on her trip to Saudi Arabia. Here’s what she had to say:

Natty always gives you advice in the locker room. Mostly that it’s an amazing opportunity, soak every moment in, know how important this is. It’s not just that we’re going to have this match, it’s about representation and making real change, not only inside the ring but outside of the ring too.

You can check it out HERE.

Credit: National News.