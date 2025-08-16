Bianca Belair recently looked back on her viral Royal Rumble moment while speaking on the “SHAK Wrestling” podcast.

At the 2025 Women’s Royal Rumble, Belair found herself stacked over Naomi in the corner when Jordynne Grace delivered a stomp. The impact sent Belair’s face straight into Naomi in a comical fashion, causing The EST to break character and laugh right in the middle of the match.

On the spontaneous moment in the Royal Rumble: “I’ve never been motorboated before in life or let alone in the ring. That wouldn’t happen. I just couldn’t believe I was in that position and at first I was like, what is happening? And I was like, ‘Oh, this is happening.’ And then she just wouldn’t stop and yeah, I broke character.”

On why she broke character: “I just couldn’t believe that I was being motorboated at Royal Rumble and millions of people were watching. Yeah, that’s probably one of the craziest moments of my wrestling career … I realized I was laughing. I tried to cover my face and then they still caught it. It went viral.”

In a 2021 appearance on the “Average Blokes Show,” WWE Hall of Famer D-Von Dudley made headlines when he expressed his admiration for Stephanie McMahon in a way that quickly went viral. At the time, D-Von said,

“I would have loved to have dated Stephanie McMahon. I am infatuated with Stephanie. I think she is beautiful inside and out, is funny, charismatic. She is everything that I would think that a woman should be.”

The remark, especially coming from a married man, drew attention online, with fans joking about his “crush” on one of WWE’s most influential figures.

On a recent episode of the “Duke Loves Rasslin” podcast, D-Von clarified those comments, admitting his choice of words created an impression he never intended.

“The wording was messed up during that time. And instead of saying I admired, I said I was infatuated with her. And of course, infatuation and admire are two different meanings, two different definitions. But again, it was one of those things where I was talking and not really paying attention to what I was saying. And I used the word infatuated.”

He went on to explain that while recovering from back surgery and away from his WWE producer duties, he was relieved not to face any awkward encounters backstage. He stated,

“Then it got turned around, and they said that, ‘Oh, well, D-Von has a crush. Watch out, Triple H.’ No, don’t watch out. Watch out for what? You know, that woman is madly in love with her husband, and her husband’s madly in love with her.

And I didn’t mean it that way, but people ran with it, and it was what it was. And at the time, I was home recovering from the back surgery. So, I was like, ‘Thank God I didn’t have to go into work and go into those meetings.’”

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s iconic finishing move has made its way into Madden NFL 26. Players can now celebrate touchdowns by hitting a version of the People’s Elbow, as seen in a newly released animation clip shared on social media. In the footage, members of the New York Giants perform the legendary taunt after finding the end zone.

Madden NFL 26 is available now on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Windows PC, and Nintendo Switch 2.