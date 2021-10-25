As noted last week, Pro Wrestling Illustrated announced that WWE’s Bianca Belair has ranked #1 on the PWI Women’s Top 150 list. You can click here for details on who else made the list.

In an update, Belair recently spike with Mike Jones of DC101 in Washington, DC and reacted to the honor. Belair said the #1 spot is validation for her hard work, but it doesn’t mean she plans on stopping or slowing down any time soon.

“It’s a huge honor,” Belair said. “It’s just a lot of validation and I love the validation and recognition that I’m getting but all I can say is that I’m number one this year, but the grind will never stop, it will continue.

“It’s an amazing journey since 2016 to now, it’s crazy to think it’s only been five years, but to be considered the number one wrestler in the world right now, it’s just an amazing representation and all that I can say is that I’m blessed and going to continue to grind.”

Belair is now officially a member of the RAW roster thanks to the WWE Draft.

