Bianca Belair is thrilled to see the chaos that took place on this week’s episode of WWE NXT.

As we previously reported here on WrestlingHeadlines.com, Chelsea Green and Piper Niven took a trip down to the Performance Center in Orlando to interfere in Damage CTRL’s match against Lash Legend and Jakara Jackson. They wound up attacking both teams on this week’s show.

Belair, who is one-half of the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions with Jade Cargill, took to Twitter to react to the events that transpired. She wrote,

“Tag team division going crazzzzzzzyyyy across all 3 brands…

All because everyone wants OUR Titles.

Love this for us.

Next time drop the location. We’ll gladly pull up.”