Bianca Belair made an appearance on ‘In The Kliq’ to discuss a wide range of topics.

During it, Belair reflected on beating Becky Lynch to retain her Raw Women’s Title at SummerSlam and Lynch suffering a separated shoulder during the bout.

“We are amazing at what we do [Belair laughed]. But no, I think that-that just really shows how tough and how committed Becky Lynch is to what she does as a competitor, as a performer. I mean, when we’re in there, we’re in the thick of it. All we’re thinking about is our main goal and so when you have someone like Becky Lynch who gets injured very early in the match, there’s no point where you’re thinking we’re stopping. No, this something — it’s a year-long feud, we’re closing this chapter, we gotta push through. I mean, WrestleMania, I got a black eye halfway through the match. It was never a moment of I’m stopping because we’re very committed. We’re just committed to what we do and we love what we’re doing and you have to have a passion for WWE and wrestling to be successful at this. You just have to be bred different and Becky Lynch is definitely someone who is bred different.”