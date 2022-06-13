During an appearance on The Players’ Pod, Bianca Belair talked about the process of getting signed by WWE.

Belair noted after her second tryout, she was told by WWE it was just a matter of time before they signed her. Once she got to the airport, she sat with two wrestlers who were dreaming of going to WWE while she didn’t even grow up aspiring to be a wrestler:

“It’s a dream come true [being signed by WWE] and it’s something a lot of people dream to do. I remember after my second tryout, I was in the airport and I was in the airport with a girl and a guy that were at the tryout with me and I remember we were talking and on the back of their phones, it was full of WWE stickers and they were just saying like, ‘I hope I get a call back’ and, ‘I’ve been wanting to do this since I was five years old’ and meanwhile, I had already been pulled aside at the tryout where they told me, ‘Hey, it’s not a matter of if, it’s just a matter of when we wanna bring you in.’ But me knowing this and hearing them say how this had been their dream since they were five years old and they didn’t get a call, it made me feel like I was almost stealing their dream, you know? And it made me appreciate it so much more and I was like, this is a dream come true and this doesn’t happen for very many people so since it’s happening for me, I’m going all in and I was chosen for this and so it made me just wanna prove myself even more when I came into the business because it doesn’t happen and I was someone who I didn’t come from and I didn’t watch it and I never imagined myself being a WWE superstar but now, here I am and so what are you gonna do with this opportunity? That was my mindset and everybody wants to be here but you’re here, so prove that you should be here.”

Quotes via POST Wrestling