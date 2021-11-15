Bianca Belair did an interview with Sports Illustrated to discuss a wide range of topics. Here are some of the highlights:

Her Crown Jewel triple threat match with Becky Lynch and Sasha Banks:

“That moment was to represent women,” Belair says. “We’re just as great as the men. I wanted little girls in Saudi Arabia to see that, and I wanted boys all over the world to see women from that perspective.”

Receiving confidence before the match from Banks:

“I wasn’t sure I could do it,” Belair says. “But there was this voice encouraging me, saying, ‘You have to do this. You need to do this.’ That was Sasha Banks. She said I wasn’t doing the press unless I did the one-hand press. That’s when I stopped doubting myself and went out there and did it.” “That moment was bigger than me or Sasha or Becky,” Belair says. “It was all about sending a message that women are out there, powerful and strong, sometimes even more so than the men.”

Looking up to Banks, Lynch, Charlotte Flair and Bayley: