Bianca Belair is still your WWE Raw women’s champion.

The EST defeated Asuka at this evening’s WrestleMania 39 from Los Angeles. The Empress gave Belair a heck of a fight and nearly won the title on several occasions, but in the end the champ countered a submission and hit her signature KOD for the win.

This marks Belair’s third straight win at a WrestleMania event, where she is 3-0. It also marks a full calendar year that she has been the Raw Women’s Champion. Highlights from the matchup can be found below.

