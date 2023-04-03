Bianca Belair is still your WWE Raw women’s champion.
The EST defeated Asuka at this evening’s WrestleMania 39 from Los Angeles. The Empress gave Belair a heck of a fight and nearly won the title on several occasions, but in the end the champ countered a submission and hit her signature KOD for the win.
This marks Belair’s third straight win at a WrestleMania event, where she is 3-0. It also marks a full calendar year that she has been the Raw Women’s Champion. Highlights from the matchup can be found below.
Full results to night two of WrestleMania 39 can be found here.