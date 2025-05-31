Bianca Belair made her return to her hometown of Knoxville, Tennessee on this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown, where she confronted Naomi over lingering trust issues related to Naomi’s recent involvement with Jade Cargill. The situation escalated when Naomi admitted to crossing a line — by showing up uninvited at Bianca’s home.

Their heated exchange was cut short as Jade Cargill and Nia Jax arrived for the opening match of the night: a WWE Women’s Money in the Bank qualifying bout.

WWE reportedly had a big entrance planned for Bianca Belair in Knoxville, Tennessee.

In an update, Belair was originally set to enter with the University of Tennessee marching band. For whatever reason, that didn’t happen.

A report from WrestleVotes states, “Yeah, so as of 6pm Bianca was set to enter with the University of Tennessee marching band. Idk what happened between 6pm and show time, nor do I care. They can change things as they please and they love to do just that.”

On this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown, The Street Profits were confronted by several tag teams — FrAxiom, #DIY, and the Motor City Machine Guns — all eager to stake their claim for a shot at the WWE Tag Team Championships. However, the chaos escalated when Uncle Howdy and the Wyatt Sicks stormed the ring, launching a brutal attack on every team present to reassert their dominance over the tag team division.