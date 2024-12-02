Nick Wayne says he wants to become the best in the world someday.

During a recent virtual signing for Highspots, Wayne opined on how his AEW run has been going so far. He said,

“I’ve been good. I’m still with Christian, still in AEW. I’m just trying to be my best and progress every day possible. I just want to be the best in the world one day.”

Kris Statlander will be making her return to Beyond Wrestling on New Year’s Eve.

Taking to Twitter on Sunday, Beyond Wrestling announced that the AEW wrestler will be appearing at their ‘Heavy Lies the Crown’ event on December 31st.

As of this writing, there’s no word on who she’ll be facing off against.

And finally, Bianca Belair credits Montez Ford for her signature braid.

During a recent appearance on the “No-Contest Wrestling” podcast with O’Shea Jackson Jr and TJ Jefferson, Belair stated that Ford encouraged her to use the braid. She said,

“As far as the braid, the person behind the braid is actually [Montez Ford]. Yeah, so kudos to him. I’m a huge Beyonce fan, she wore a braid at the concert and I was like, I’m just gonna wear one just for a style. I wore it one time at practice and my coach was like, ‘If you’re gonna wear it, you’re gonna have to figure out how to use it because the girls are just gonna pull on it.’”

She continued, “I was talking to my husband like, ‘Well, I don’t know if I want to wear the braid, I kind of want to wear my hair down because I see what all of the other girls are doing, they have their hair down and it’s pretty.’ My husband was like, ‘Nope. The best way to be successful in this business is to stand out. Look at what everybody else is doing and do the complete opposite.’ He said, ‘Nobody else wears that braid, so, wear it. You’re going to stand out. Somebody might come to a show for the first time and they might not remember your name, but they’ll remember the girl with the braid.’ Because of him, I wore it and now it’s my thing.”

