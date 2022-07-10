WWE superstar and current Raw women’s champion Bianca Belair recently spoke with Fightful about a wide range of topics, which included the EST revealing when she found out she would be headlining WrestleMania 37 against Sasha Banks. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Says she looks forward to high pressure situations:

“I definitely look forward to them. I’ve been an athlete my whole life. So I’ve learned how to embrace the feeling of nervousness and not get scared of it. My daddy always taught me, ‘It’s okay to be nervous, just don’t be scared. When you’re in WWE whenever someone asks you what your goals are, it’s always to go to WrestleMania or main event WrestleMania or become champion. I’ve done that at back-to-back WrestleMania’s.”

Says she found out she’d be main eventing WrestleMania 37 the same time fans did:

“I feel like we found out at the same time as everyone else on Twitter. It was a lot of back and forth between who was going to main event and who wasn’t. A lot of our fans on Twitter were doing hashtags and really pushing for it. We found out, I believe, the day before WrestleMania that we were going to be the main event. Some people think maybe that’s scary, but it didn’t give me time to think or get too nervous. We just had to go out there and do what we do and that’s what we did.”