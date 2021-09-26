Bianca Belair appeared on today’s Talking Smack to hype up this Sunday’s Extreme Rules pay per view where the EST will be challenging Becky Lynch for the SmackDown Women’s Championship.

During the appearance, she discussed this match.

“Oh, I’m feeling good. I’m feeling great!” Bianca Belair replied. “I stand by every single thing that I said in the ring. Like I said, the winner will be the strongest, the fastest, the roughest, the toughest, the quickest, the greatest [and] the newest SmackDown Women’s Champion. It sounds like it’s going to be the EST of WWE at Extreme Rules.” “All I can say is, you know, Becky keeps holding onto this 26 seconds. At SummerSlam, the only thing that Becky hurt was my feelings, to be honest,” Belair stated. “So, at Extreme Rules, let’s see if she can go the rounds and see if she can go past 26 seconds. I can’t wait to see the look in her eyes when we do because she knows she can’t hang with me. So, I’m leaving my talking in the ring.”

