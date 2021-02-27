WWE superstar and this year’s Royal Rumble winner Bianca Belair was a guest on today’s Talking Smack, where the EST explains why she chose SmackDown women’s champion Sasha Banks as her WrestleMania 37 opponent. Highlights from her appearance can be found below.

Says choosing Banks just felt right:

You know, choosing Asuka, you know, she is a great champion on Raw, but the choice just felt so right to pick Sasha Banks. She is ‘The Boss,’ ‘The Standard,’ and what other way to make WrestleMania even bigger. Me choosing Sasha Banks tonight and being the first two African-American women headlining WrestleMania, we just made WrestleMania bigger. It’s going to be a magical night. To be going to WrestleMania and facing Sasha Banks — standing in the ring with Sasha Banks — made making that decision so real for me. I don’t know if people could tell, but I was shaking because of how excited I was … The moment isn’t just about us. It’s about everybody and what it’s going to represent.

Says Banks has always been on her radar:

Every since I walked into the Performance Center when I first started in NXT, she was on my map. Everything that she has accomplished and the barriers she has broken, I see everything she’s doing. Now, I’m not jealous because, to me, that’s inspiring. She motivates me. If I want to be the best, I have to get into the ring with the best.

Talking Smack can be viewed on the WWE Network. (H/T and transcribed by Wrestling Inc.)