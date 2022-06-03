Bianca Belair made an appearance on WWE After The Bell with Corey Graves to discuss a wide range of topics.

During it, Belair discussed losing the WWE SmackDown Women’s championship to Becky Lynch in 26 seconds at SummerSlam last year. Lynch replaced Sasha Banks in the match at the last minute.

“I just really realized in that moment, like, as quickly as it came for me, my very first year on the main roster, I was main-eventing Wrestlemania and now I’m the champion. As quickly as it can come, it can go, and that’s what literally happened to me. In that moment, it was rough because I’m just like, I was thinking I’m doing everything right. I’m champion and then I lose. I’m just like, where do you go from there when you feel like you’ve done everything right and everything still fails? So it was rough. My husband helped check my perspective. I hung around my family that night to cheer me up. I always try to keep a perspective that when I was champion, my thing was I never wanted it to just be about me. I want it to be about my fans, I want people to feel, and I want it to be about my impact. So like, yeah, I lost at SummerSlam in 26 seconds, but the impact that I have on people is going to last way longer than 26 seconds. So I was just trying to turn this negative into a positive. For me, I’m all about moments. I want to be a part of huge moments in WWE, So at SummerSlam, granted, I lost in 26 seconds, but my name was in the conversation of the biggest moment at SummerSlam.”

