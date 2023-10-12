WWE superstar and former multi-time women’s champion Bianca Belair recently joined Uproxx for an interview about the arrival of Jade Cargill, a talent that the EST believes will only help grow WWE’s culture and representation.

It’s always been a huge goal and mission of mine to bring myself and my culture and representation to WWE. And it’s only going to get bigger with Jade coming in the picture. There’s so many amazing possibilities that can come out of it, singles matches, tag matches. Going from being one of the first Black females to main event WrestleMania and now having Jade come in, it’s just showing how much WWE is evolving and continues to evolve.

